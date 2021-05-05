TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). TechnipFMC reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%.

FTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.18.

FTI traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $7.80. 5,545,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,988,429. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 108,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 27,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

