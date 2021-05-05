Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Gap Down to $11.96

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.96, but opened at $11.64. Tecnoglass shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGLS. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Sunday, March 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Tecnoglass from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tecnoglass presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $581.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $102.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.