Ted Baker (LON:TED) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Ted Baker (LON:TED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.46% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON TED opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 137.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.60. Ted Baker has a fifty-two week low of GBX 59.57 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 186.60 ($2.44). The stock has a market cap of £299.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Get Ted Baker alerts:

About Ted Baker

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.