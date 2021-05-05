Ted Baker (LON:TED) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Ted Baker (LON:TED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.46% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON TED opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 137.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.60. Ted Baker has a fifty-two week low of GBX 59.57 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 186.60 ($2.44). The stock has a market cap of £299.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.68.
About Ted Baker
