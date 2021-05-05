Ted Baker (LON:TED) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $119.60

Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.60 ($1.56) and traded as high as GBX 173.15 ($2.26). Ted Baker shares last traded at GBX 161.90 ($2.12), with a volume of 867,201 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 137.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £298.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.04.

Ted Baker Company Profile (LON:TED)

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

