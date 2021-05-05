Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target decreased by research analysts at BTIG Research from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 89.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.84.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $158.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of -110.75 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.76. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $147.71 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $61,258,857.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,476,375.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,589,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,733,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 501,572 shares of company stock worth $94,782,553. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 871.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

