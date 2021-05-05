Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TLTZY. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Tele2 AB has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $799.80 million for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.6729 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

