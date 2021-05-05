Telsey Advisory Group Begins Coverage on Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on COUR. Loop Capital began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

COUR stock opened at $45.65 on Monday. Coursera has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $62.53.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coursera stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

