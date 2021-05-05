Telsey Advisory Group Boosts The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $66.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $62.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $61.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,334. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.81. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.74, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $461,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 143,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.