Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
GIM traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,584. Templeton Global Income Fund has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $5.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43.
Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.