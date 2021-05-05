Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

GIM traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,584. Templeton Global Income Fund has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $5.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

