Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on THC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.58.
Shares of NYSE THC opened at $63.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.38, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $63.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.44.
In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,095.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
