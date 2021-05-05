Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on THC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.58.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $63.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.38, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $63.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.44.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,095.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.