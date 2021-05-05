Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $70.00 at Mizuho

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.80% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.37.
Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $63.84. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -490.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.44.
In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock worth $151,959,533. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $5,767,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.