Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $70.00 at Mizuho

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.37.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $63.84. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -490.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.44.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock worth $151,959,533. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $5,767,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

