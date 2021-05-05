Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TNC stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $82.84. 2,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,674. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.83. Tennant has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $83.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Tennant’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

In other news, Director Chris Killingstad sold 5,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $406,511.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,858,643.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,344 shares of company stock valued at $910,056. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

