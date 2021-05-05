Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.70 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

TNC stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $82.94. 45,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,394. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.32 and a 200-day moving average of $72.83. Tennant has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $83.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

In related news, Director Chris Killingstad sold 5,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $406,511.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,858,643.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 11,344 shares of company stock worth $910,056 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

