Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.100-4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.Tennant also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.10-4.50 EPS.

TNC stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.37. The stock had a trading volume of 99,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,674. Tennant has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $83.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.56. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tennant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Tennant news, Director Chris Killingstad sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $198,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,289,145.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 11,344 shares of company stock valued at $910,056 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

