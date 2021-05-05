Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Boosted by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $4,090,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $669.96. The company had a trading volume of 542,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,605,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $645.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,364.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.22 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $687.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $660.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,804,797.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

