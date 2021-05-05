Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,718.93

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,718.93 and last traded at $1,696.77, with a volume of 696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,637.95.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,568.41 and a 200-day moving average of $984.39.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.65 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. Equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

