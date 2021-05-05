The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Aaron’s Company Inc. is an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through Company-operated and franchised stores as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. The Aaron’s Company Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $30.81 on Monday. The Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $34.26. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.40.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAN. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,708,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,387,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Aaron’s by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 537,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after buying an additional 393,692 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,017,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in The Aaron’s by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 484,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after buying an additional 342,719 shares during the last quarter.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

