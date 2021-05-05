The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.02

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.02 and last traded at $29.99, with a volume of 2335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.14 and a beta of 0.74.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.43. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. Research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Andersons by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Andersons during the third quarter worth approximately $458,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of The Andersons in the third quarter valued at $638,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at $4,341,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Andersons by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

