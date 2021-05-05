The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Jesse G. Singh Sells 55,000 Shares

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $2,709,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jesse G. Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Jesse G. Singh sold 18,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $863,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Jesse G. Singh sold 2,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00.

The AZEK stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,177. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $50.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion and a PE ratio of 84.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZEK. Loop Capital began coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush began coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,788,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,605 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,597,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,887,000 after purchasing an additional 508,585 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in The AZEK by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,349 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The AZEK by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,588,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,079,000 after purchasing an additional 187,491 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The AZEK by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,418,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,540,000 after purchasing an additional 243,734 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

