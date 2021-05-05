The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,040,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the March 31st total of 8,550,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on BK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 909,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,597,000 after buying an additional 72,942 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $1,061,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,301,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,256,000 after buying an additional 23,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.04. The company had a trading volume of 119,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.66. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $50.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

