The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Bank of Princeton has a payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Bank of Princeton to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Shares of BPRN stock opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. The Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.96.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.46 million. Analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BPRN. Piper Sandler upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

