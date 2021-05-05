The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm. The Company manages an investment vehicle segment which includes corporate private equity, real assets, global credit and investment solutions. The Carlyle Group Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

CG has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.33.

CG opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of -70.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.30.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 140,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $5,149,656.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,959,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,321,250.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $107,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,137,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,226,363 shares of company stock worth $115,703,069 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 52,194 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,273.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 422,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,539,000 after purchasing an additional 391,935 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

