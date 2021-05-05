The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,356 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in The Clorox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,868,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in The Clorox by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,008,000 after acquiring an additional 40,921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,500,000 after purchasing an additional 93,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 969,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,679,000 after purchasing an additional 70,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.06.

CLX opened at $182.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.08. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $176.73 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.