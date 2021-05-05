The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CLX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.06.

NYSE CLX opened at $182.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Clorox has a 1-year low of $176.73 and a 1-year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The Clorox by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after buying an additional 15,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

