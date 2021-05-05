The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 954,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,867 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $50,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.81. 211,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,926,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $232.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

