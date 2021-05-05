The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE:SZC opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.92.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

