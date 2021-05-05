The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.
Shares of NYSE:SZC opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.92.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile
