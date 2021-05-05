The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) dropped 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.95 and last traded at $41.95. Approximately 320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.46.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DDRLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.05.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.