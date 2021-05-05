The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) EVP Sells $643,089.97 in Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.59, for a total transaction of $643,089.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael O’hare also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Michael O’hare sold 19,457 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,614,706.49.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $7.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.21. 1,178,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,198. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $318.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 612.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,696,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

