The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:FDVA remained flat at $$11.50 on Wednesday. The Freedom Bank of Virginia has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63.

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.23.

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include consumer installment loans, home equity loans, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and Business Term Loans, Commercial Line of Credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans.

