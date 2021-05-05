The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of GDV opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

