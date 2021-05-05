The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €88.00 Price Target

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been given a €88.00 ($103.53) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.79% from the company’s current price.

MOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €109.78 ($129.15).

Shares of ETR MOR opened at €73.46 ($86.42) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of €76.06 and a 200-day moving average of €87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.21, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.89. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of €71.62 ($84.26) and a fifty-two week high of €125.20 ($147.29).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

