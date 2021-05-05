The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the March 31st total of 136,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 294.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,658 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS HOKCY traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 131,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

