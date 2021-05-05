The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HHC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Howard Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Shares of HHC opened at $108.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.66 and a beta of 1.60. The Howard Hughes has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $109.82.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Howard Hughes will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allen J. Model acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.17 per share, for a total transaction of $417,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,297.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in The Howard Hughes by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,472,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,071,000 after acquiring an additional 98,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,234,000 after purchasing an additional 81,067 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,855,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,036 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 955,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,446,000 after purchasing an additional 89,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,609,000 after buying an additional 152,547 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Howard Hughes (HHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.