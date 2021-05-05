The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Chairman Sells $3,249,000.00 in Stock

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Isor Roth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.64. 2,506,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,129,959. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $32.76.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 55.96%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 769.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 434,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after buying an additional 384,656 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,296,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,604,000 after buying an additional 131,178 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

