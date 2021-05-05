The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.62

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.62 and last traded at $32.22, with a volume of 46542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.58.

IPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

