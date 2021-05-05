The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Position Raised by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 458.5% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KHC opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.90, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

