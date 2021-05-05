The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $28.87 and a 52-week high of $47.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.54.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

