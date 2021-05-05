The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.83

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.83 and last traded at $24.41, with a volume of 633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.
The company has a market cap of $857.51 million, a P/E ratio of -72.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Manitowoc by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,691,000 after buying an additional 429,739 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Manitowoc by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,936,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,772,000 after purchasing an additional 109,454 shares during the period. Towle & Co. lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,670,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 223,908 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,092,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Manitowoc by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 456,876 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
Featured Story: Insider Trading
Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.