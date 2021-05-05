The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.83

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.83 and last traded at $24.41, with a volume of 633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

The company has a market cap of $857.51 million, a P/E ratio of -72.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.82 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Manitowoc by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,691,000 after buying an additional 429,739 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Manitowoc by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,936,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,772,000 after purchasing an additional 109,454 shares during the period. Towle & Co. lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,670,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 223,908 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,092,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Manitowoc by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 456,876 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

