The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Issues Earnings Results

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.86. The company had a trading volume of 45,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,890,412. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.48. The Mosaic has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $36.79.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.