The Pennant Group (PNTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect The Pennant Group to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $107.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.40 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, analysts expect The Pennant Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PNTG stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.04. 844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.40. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $69.56. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 152.78 and a beta of 2.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

