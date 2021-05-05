The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $671,132,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,860,000 after purchasing an additional 873,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 838,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.26. 36,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,460. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.27 and a 1-year high of $193.66.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.05.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $570,394. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

