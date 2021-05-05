The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $84.10

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.10 ($1.10) and traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.63). The Restaurant Group shares last traded at GBX 122 ($1.59), with a volume of 1,617,159 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on RTN. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Restaurant Group from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Restaurant Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 98.75 ($1.29).

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 121.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 84.10. The firm has a market cap of £933.35 million and a P/E ratio of -5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.