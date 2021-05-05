The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share.

SMG traded up $14.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.35. The company had a trading volume of 522,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,265. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $254.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.71.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $565,162.51. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

