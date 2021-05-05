The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $292.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $304.83.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $283.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.18. The company has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $174.48 and a twelve month high of $283.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 1,382.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

