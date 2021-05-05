The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,786. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies has a one year low of $85.10 and a one year high of $161.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,194 shares of company stock worth $16,830,409 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 591.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,283 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,919,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,361,000 after buying an additional 784,637 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,271,000 after buying an additional 597,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,643,000 after buying an additional 535,989 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

