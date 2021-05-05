The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $184.25 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,351 shares of company stock worth $116,701,101 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.