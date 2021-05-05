The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEGRY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised The Weir Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

WEGRY stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

