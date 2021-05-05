The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

WU stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.99. 4,459,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,637,126. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.34%.

In related news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Also, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $402,776.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,613.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.03.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

