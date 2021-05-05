The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.090-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WMB stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.92. 6,163,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,584,104. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 165.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.80.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

