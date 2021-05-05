The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Posts Earnings Results

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 30.35%.

YORW traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.65. The company had a trading volume of 792 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,156. The York Water has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $635.51 million, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

